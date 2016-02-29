Celebs Social Media

'So Much Fun!' Blake Shelton gushes about having Gwen Stefani's kids in his life, plus more news

Royal Emojis Guess who's getting their very own line of Emojis?! Plus, more news

Still Going Strong Christina El Moussa and boyfriend Ant Anstead look loved-up as ever, plus more news

Split Update How Justin Theroux is dealing with his split from Jennifer Aniston, plus more news

Weird Hawking Tribute Did Kirstie Alley throw Scientology shade at Stephen Hawking? Plus, more news

Elle Woods Redux Behold Reese Witherspoon's perfect reaction to a 15,000 word 'Legally Blonde' dissertation, plus more news

Baby No. 4? Kim Kardashian hints about having one more baby, plus more news

Engagement Buzz Is Sharon Stone engaged to her younger beau? Plus, more news

Spa-Themed Shower Meghan Markle's pals throw her a bridal shower in the British countryside, plus more news

Welfare Check-In Police pay another visit to Tori Spelling amid Dean McDermott's growing concern, plus more news

Oscar Prep! See what your favorite stars are posting on social media for the 2018 Academy Awards

True Pals? Why did Kelly Ripa really come to Ryan Seacrest's defense? Plus, more news

Crisis Mode? Ryan Seacrest allegations spark 'crisis' meetings ahead of Oscars, plus more news

Custody Deal Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux settle pets' custody, plus more news

Vogue Backlash Social media users are not happy about Kim Kardashian's Vogue India cover, plus more news

Love for Montecito Katy Perry performs for California mudslide survivors, plus more news

Cash Hike? Britney Spears' ex, Kevin Federline wants more child support, plus more news

Stork Rumors Rachel McAdams is reportedly expecting, plus more news

'Doing OK'? Jennifer Aniston's former "Friends" costar weighs in on how she's doing after her split, plus more news

Acting Single? The latest on Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's split, plus more news

Grammar Check! See the typo-riddled Valentine Kourtney Kardashian sent Kris Jenner, plus more news

High-End Nursery Khloe Kardashian has reportedly spent $75k on her baby's nursery so far, plus more news

Divorce Delayed Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce and custody proceedings stall again, plus more news

Good Samaritan Jennifer Garner packs her weekend with good deeds, plus more news

