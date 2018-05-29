Stars react to Roseanne's cancellation
After an early morning tweet from Roseanne Barr that included hurtful and racist comments on May 29, 2018, ABC's reboot of "Roseanne" has been cancelled. Keep reading to see how Hollywood is reacting to the news...
