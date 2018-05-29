Cancelled!

Stars react to Roseanne's cancellation

ABC 1 / 22

After an early morning tweet from Roseanne Barr that included hurtful and racist comments on May 29, 2018, ABC's reboot of "Roseanne" has been cancelled. Keep reading to see how Hollywood is reacting to the news...

RELATED: Roseanne actors and actresses - How their lives have changed

Up NextStars react!
ABC 1 / 22

After an early morning tweet from Roseanne Barr that included hurtful and racist comments on May 29, 2018, ABC's reboot of "Roseanne" has been cancelled. Keep reading to see how Hollywood is reacting to the news...

RELATED: Roseanne actors and actresses - How their lives have changed

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries