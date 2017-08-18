When it comes to women in comedy, we're in the midst of a major revolution! In honor of the recent achievements of funny females like Amy Schumer, Melissa McCarthy and the ladies of "Broad City," Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the most groundbreaking female comedians to emerge over the years, starting with the terrific twosome from the hit Comedy Central series. Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson didn't just create the concept of "Broad City" -- a critically beloved show that's earned raves for its hilarious portrayal of women at their crudest and most ridiculous -- they also write, produce and star on it. Now keep reading for more!

