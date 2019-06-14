Best romantic comedies ranked
"The Proposal" is turning 10! Yep, on June 19, 2019, the classic Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds rom-com reaches the milestone and in honor of the flick, Wonderwall.com is rounding up our favorite romantic comedies of all time! Did your favorite make the list? Keep reading to find out...
RELATED: Best rom-com leading ladies ranked
"The Proposal" is turning 10! Yep, on June 19, 2019, the classic Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds rom-com reaches the milestone and in honor of the flick, Wonderwall.com is rounding up our favorite romantic comedies of all time! Did your favorite make the list? Keep reading to find out...
RELATED: Best rom-com leading ladies ranked