For nearly 30 years, Jim Carrey has been making us laugh out loud with his hilarious jokes and physical comedy. In celebration of his 57th birthday on Jan. 17, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the most iconic comedians to ever hit Hollywood, starting with Jim himself. The Canada native got his big break on "In Living Color" in 1990 and solidified his comic success with roles in "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "Dumb and Dumber," "The Mask" and "Liar Liar." Never one to be put in a box, Jim has also found success with more serious roles, such as his award-winning performance in 2004's "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind." Today, he's worth nearly $150 million and starring on Showtime's hit series "Kidding." Keep reading to see which other comedians made our list...

