Lady Gaga cuddles up to new beau amid self-quarantine, plus more news

Lady Gaga updates fans on her self-quarantine with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga and her new boyfriend Michael Polansky aren't taking any chances with the novel coronavirus that's wreaked havoc on countless industries, including hers. On Tuesday, March 17, she shared a photo of the two cuddling, mid-self-quarantine, along with an update and gentle reminder that staying home can save the lives of those who might otherwise not survive COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. "Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves," she captioned the shot. "Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it's ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can!What a kind act for the world ❤️." As of this week, Gaga's scheduled performances in Last Vegas beginning in May were still on.

