A month after reports confirmed that Jodie Turner-Smith and "The Affair" star Joshua Jackson had quietly married -- and that they were expecting a baby -- the "Queen & Slim" actress has opened up about those major life events.

Only Jodie doesn't want to confirm that she and Josh -- who were first romantically linked in late 2018 -- are actually husband and wife. "I haven't said to anybody, 'Yeah, we got married,'" she told Britain's The Sunday Times in an interview published on Jan. 26. "People are assuming whatever they want, but when people tell me 'Congratulations,' I say, 'Thank you.'"

Despite the thrilling news, Jodie, 33, said not everyone has been happy for her and the "Dawson's Creek" alum, 41, who were photographed picking up a marriage license in Beverly Hills in August 2019. "There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man," she explained, as reported by People magazine. "In America, interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated."

She continued, "I don't want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you ... I'm learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself."

But she did share that she and Josh are very much in love. "We are obsessed with each other," she gushed. She admitted that she "went back and rewatched a lot of [Josh's] movies. I do it whenever we're apart because I miss him so much. He loves that I am obsessed with him."

Jodie also opened up about her pregnancy. The Sunday Times reports that she's seven months along. "Joshua tells me every day, 'The way you're handling this is incredible,'" Jodie said, as reported by Us Weekly. "He's more tired than I am."

The model-turned-actress -- who was born in England to Jamaican parents but moved to America as a child -- said she doesn't want to bring her child up in the States or in her native country. "The racial dynamics over here are fraught," she told The Sunday Times. "White supremacy is overt. It's the reason I don't want to raise my kids here."

She added, "I don't want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school." So where will they raise their baby? "England has gone off the rails," she said, "so I was thinking maybe Canada." Josh is from Vancouver.