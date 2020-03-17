Famous people who have tested positive for COVID-19

It's become quite clear that COVID-19 doesn't care who you are or how many Instagram followers you have. With cases of the novel coronavirus spreading, it was only a matter of time until it gripped the entertainment world. Since early March 2020, many of the biggest names in Hollywood, sports and politics have contracted the highly contagious virus, including one of the most beloved actors of a generation and his equally beloved wife. On March 11, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced on Instagram that they had tested positive for the virus in Australia. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Tom wrote on Instagram. In a follow-up post, Tom said he and Rita were taking everything "one-day-at-a-time." Keep reading to see who among the famous have tested positive for coronavirus...

