Lady Gaga's new boyfriend revealed, plus more celeb love life news for early February 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early February 2020, starting with one of our favorite pop stars... Page Six revealed on Feb. 2 that the mystery man whom Lady Gaga was seen smooching on New Year's Eve is Michael Polansky, a Harvard grad who manages Facebook co-founder Sean Parker's business and philanthropic endeavors, including his Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. According to People magazine, they met through mutual friends. Page Six's sources, meanwhile, note that the pair have likely known each other for a while through Parker charity events and likely connected again at the tech entrepreneur's December birthday bash. Since then, things have moved quickly: Michael was seen with the superstar during her recent trip to Miami to headline a Super Bowl pre-party. First, they were caught on camera kissing on the balcony of her rented mansion. Later that night, he was photographed hanging out with her mom in a VIP area during her performance as part of AT&T TV Super Saturday Night. (Page Six has both sets of photos.) After the news broke, the Mother Monster made her new relationship Instagram official: "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!" she captioned a photo of herself sitting in her new beau's lap while riding on a boat. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

