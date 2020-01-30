Jessica Simpson didn't tell John Mayer about her memoir, plus more news

John Mayer wasn't told about Jessica Simpson's new book, which details their relationship

Jessica Simpson has spent most of the past few weeks promoting her new memoir, "Open Book," which tackles her battle with alcohol and pills, her history of sexual abuse -- and her not-so-healthy relationship with ex, John Mayer. So what does John -- a man who called Jessica "sexual napalm" in a Playboy interview, thereby allowing her to walk away from the relationship forever -- think of the details she shares in the book? Jessica certainly doesn't know ... because she hasn't told him. In an interview with the New York Times this week, Jess revealed she didn't alert John to the contents of the memoir. "I don't think he'll be shocked," she said. "He knows these stories." As for the napalm comment? She writes she was "floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that," adding, "he was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn't, that was it for me. I erased his number." John, who eventually apologized to Jessica onstage, had not commented on the book as of Thursday, Jan. 30. asked how she'd react if John used her writing about him "to his advantage," she told the Times, "I don't care."

