ICYMI: Biggest music news of January 2020

Billie Eilish, 18, dominates at the Grammys, sets new records

The big winner at the 2020 Grammys was Billie Eilish -- who turned 18 in December 2019 and took home five of the six awards for which she was nominated on Jan. 26, setting a few records in the process. She was already the youngest person to earn nods in all four big categories in the same year -- album, record and song of the year plus best new artist -- and then she won them all (plus an award in the pre-telecast, best pop vocal album). She's now the youngest person ever to take home a song of the year Grammy (for "Bad Guy"). Billie is the second youngest winner of the best new artist prize. After winning album of the year (for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?") -- and making history as the youngest artist to ever receive that trophy (Taylor Swift used to hold the honor), Billie told the audience, "Can I just say that I think Ariana [Grande] deserves this?" Then, right after that, Billie won record of the year too! Her brother-producer-collaborator, FINNEAS, shared many of her honors.

