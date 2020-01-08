Justin Bieber was battling Lyme disease for most of 2019, he will reveal in a new documentary, according to TMZ.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The documentary drops later this month, and will detail Justin's health and his condition, which went undiagnosed for nearly a year. "Doctors struggled to figure out what was wrong with him, but couldn't put their finger on it until late last year," TMZ said on Wednesday.

The circumstances around how Justin contracted the disease aren't known, but it comes a tick bite.

LALO-vasquez / BACKGRID

In the documentary, Justin reportedly speaks about the deep depression he suffered through much of 2019, largely caused by the doctor's inability to properly diagnose him. Symptoms of Lyme disease include rashes, headaches, fever and fatigue.

In late November, Justin was pictured leaving a doctor's office with an IV in his arm. At time time it was believed to be a vitamin drip, but TMZ notes that it was actually to treat his Lyme disease.

Now that he's been property diagnosed and treated with the proper medication, Justin is feeling well enough to release his upcoming album, which will drop in March, and go out on tour, which will begin in May.