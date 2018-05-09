Steven Tyler's life in pictures
Steven Tyler is heading back to the small screen! The Aerosmith frontman is the subject of the documentary "Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb," which will be available in VOD and digital HD starting May 15, 2018. In honor of his latest project, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the rock star's life in pictures. Keep reading to relive his greatest hits from over the years...
