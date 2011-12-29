Jeweler Confirms Steven Tyler's Engagement, Gives Details on Ring

Reported by USWeekly

When Steven Tyler proposed to longtime love, Erin Brady, he sure did it in style!

The 63-year-old Tyler asked for Brady's hand with a 5-carat brilliant-cut sparkler designed by celebrity jeweler Loree Rodkin.

PHOTOS: Stars' blingy engagement rings

Brady first flashed her one-of-a-kind accessory -- set on a micro pave diamond and platinum band -- during a Christmas vacation with Tyler in Maui, Hawaii, but the couple dodged engagement rumors at the time.

PHOTOS: How A-listers celebrated the holidays

"Having made Steven's jewelry for so many of the past years it was an honor to be part of his future ... with all my love to Steven and Erin," Rodkin told Us Weekly in an exclusive statement confirming the pair's engagement Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Celebs who got engaged in 2011

When he swaps vows with Brady, it will be the Aerosmith rocker and American Idol judge's third trip down the aisle. He was married to clothing designer Teresa Barrick from 1998 to 2006, and to Cyrinda Foxe from 1978 to 1987.

Click through to see more photos of the happy couple through the years ...