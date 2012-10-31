Broken engagement rumors strike Steven Tyler

By Kat Giantis

Steven Tyler's inner circle wasn't exactly doing a happy dance when he proposed to girlfriend Erin Brady last December, kvetching to TMZ that she's "just been mean" to his family over the years. So is it wishful thinking on their part or a genuine rift that's hit the couple as they near the one-year anniversary of their Hawaii-set betrothal?

The New York Post says the twice-married, multi-rehabbed rocker, 64, has called it quits with Erin, 38, ostensibly to focus on his sobriety during the upcoming Aerosmith tour.

"Steven has quietly ended it with his fiancée," alleges a source. "Steven has been trying to maintain his lifestyle and to stay clean. The tour is really important to him and the band. So he decided to end it."

The duo has been dating since 2006, despite Brady's supposedly strained relationship with Tyler's bandmates (the Post says she "buried the hatchet" with Joe Perry last year).

"Just as any couple goes through trials and tribulations in a relationship, Steven and Erin are asking for their privacy at this time," Tyler's rep explains to the paper. "They are engaged to be married, and each is committed to their sobriety. Any claim to the contrary is absolutely false and misleading."

In January, Steven described the moment he fell for Erin, a onetime tour accountant for Aerosmith.

"She had on this hair band on around her head," he told Ellen DeGeneres in January. "She looked really old-fashioned, so I took her back in the room and she tied me up with it, and I thought, 'I'm marrying this girl.'"

But for all his romantic musings, not to mention the five-carat sparkler he slipped on Brady's finger, Tyler remained pragmatic.

"All those divorces I had, I hurt those girls deeply"" he admitted to Oprah. "I don't want to hurt anyone again."