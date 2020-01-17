ICYMI: The week in music news for Jan. 12-18, 2020

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reveals class of 2020

On Jan. 15, the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced -- and the group is full of legends. When the 35th annual induction ceremony takes place on May 2, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex will join the list of artists who've been honored. It was also announced that Jon Landau, a longtime industry manager who guided Bruce Springsteen's career, and Irving Azoff, who's managed the Eagles since 1974, will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award on the big night. For the first time ever, the event will air live on HBO.

