Whitney Houston's life in pictures

From her chart-topping days in the 1980s and '90s to her recovery and relapses in the 2000s and '10s, Whitney Houston lived quite a spectacular life. In anticipation of the "Whitney" documentary release on July 6, 2018, we're taking a look back at the singing legend's life in the spotlight. Keep reading to relive the icon's life through photos...

