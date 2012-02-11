Celebs React to Whitney Houston's Death
By Wonderwall Editors
On the eve of the Grammy Awards, the music world was stunned to learn that pop superstar Whitney Houston died at the age of 48. Stars immediately took to Twitter and other outlets to express their sadness over the tragic news. Scroll though to see how some paid their respects.
"Heartbroken and in tears over the shocking death of my friend, the incomparable Ms. Whitney Houston." -- Mariah Carey
By Wonderwall Editors
On the eve of the Grammy Awards, the music world was stunned to learn that pop superstar Whitney Houston died at the age of 48. Stars immediately took to Twitter and other outlets to express their sadness over the tragic news. Scroll though to see how some paid their respects.
"Heartbroken and in tears over the shocking death of my friend, the incomparable Ms. Whitney Houston." -- Mariah Carey