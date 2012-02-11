Honoring Whitney

Celebs React to Whitney Houston's Death

WireImage 1 / 52

By Wonderwall Editors

On the eve of the Grammy Awards, the music world was stunned to learn that pop superstar Whitney Houston died at the age of 48. Stars immediately took to Twitter and other outlets to express their sadness over the tragic news. Scroll though to see how some paid their respects.

"Heartbroken and in tears over the shocking death of my friend, the incomparable Ms. Whitney Houston." -- Mariah Carey

Up Next'I Get It'
WireImage 1 / 52

By Wonderwall Editors

On the eve of the Grammy Awards, the music world was stunned to learn that pop superstar Whitney Houston died at the age of 48. Stars immediately took to Twitter and other outlets to express their sadness over the tragic news. Scroll though to see how some paid their respects.

"Heartbroken and in tears over the shocking death of my friend, the incomparable Ms. Whitney Houston." -- Mariah Carey

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries