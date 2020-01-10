ICYMI: The week in music news for Jan. 5-11, 2020

Rascal Flatts announce 2020 farewell tour

Some bittersweet news for country music fans: After 20 years together, Rascal Flatts announced on Jan. 7 that they will be embarking on a goodbye tour dubbed "Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is a Highway." "We make music and that's what we do," Jay DeMarcus said during the band's visit to "CBS This Morning." "We may do it again someday collectively. We're not going to sign some pact that says we're never going to tour again ... we all still do love each other, but we do make music and we will probably make some music individually, collectively." Country music fans shouldn't be too heartbroken as the band confirmed that they will be releasing new music this year. The tour kicks off in June in Indianapolis and runs through October.

