Celebs who've opened up about their mental health struggles

May is Mental Health Awareness Month -- and there's no better time to get your mind and body in check! Heaps of celebrities have come out about their struggles with mental health -- from depression and anxiety to postpartum issues, it seems the more that stars speak up about their experiences, the easier it becomes to ease the stigma that frequently surrounds mental illness. To mark Mental Health Awareness month, Wonderwall.com has gathered a list of celebs who have been open about their struggles -- from Demi Lovato and Lena Dunham to Colin Farrell and more. Let's start with Demi, who has been incredibly candid about her battle with mental illness. In 2011, Demi entered rehab, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Since then, she has sprung into action! Demi is the spokesperson for Be Vocal, an initiative that empowers people to combat the misrepresentation of mental health issues. She even executive produced the documentary "Beyond Silence," which follows three individuals' experiences with mental illness. Demi told Ellen DeGeneres in February 2017, "I'm bipolar and proud and I live well with it."

