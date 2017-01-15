The details are chilling.

Just days after French police made a series of arrests in Kim Kardashian West's jewelry heist case, the very first report Kim made to police in the early-morning hours after she was bound and gagged on Oct. 3 has been leaked.

MailOnline and People.com published English translations of the report that originally appeared in French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche in French. (Kim, of course, spoke to investigators in English.)

In an interview given at 4:30 a.m. -- about two hours after the armed robbery at Paris' No Address Hotel, where Kim had been staying during Paris Fashion Week -- she revealed that she decided to retired to an upstairs bedroom and work on her computer inside the hotel apartment while sister Kourtney Kardashian and assistant Stephanie Sheppard got ready then left for a night on the town.

Stylist Simone Harouche was also in the hotel apartment, sleeping in another bedroom at the time.

"I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, 'Who's there?'" Kim said, according to People.com's translation of the report. "No one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up."

According to MailOnline's translation, Kim explained that "Both men were hooded. One had a ski mask and he had a cap and a jacket with 'police' on it. The second man had the same 'police' clothes but did not have any ski mask."

The man in the mask ripped away her Blackberry phone, reports MailOnline, then "demanded, with a strong French accent, my ring. It was on the bedside table. It's worth $4 million dollars," Kim recounted to police, according to People.com. "He took out a gun and I showed him the ring."

They then grabbed her and took her into the hallway. "I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed," Kim told police, according to People.com.

Continued MailOnline's translation, "And at that point they tied me up and put plastic cables and Scotch tape on my hands, and then taped my mouth and my legs. They took me to my bathroom, more specifically in my bathtub." She then added, "I forgot to tell you that when they pushed me on the bed, they headed toward my handbag and they cleared everything."

Kim also detailed what the robbers took: "My Vuitton jewellery box was near my bag and, at that time, he said something to the other individual, shouting. In my jewelry box there were two Cartier diamond bracelets, a Jacob necklace in gold with diamonds, earrings with diamonds by Loraine Schwarz, and others by Yanina," she reportedly said.

"There were three gold necklaces by Jacob, little bracelets, jewels, rings. A necklace by Loraine Schwarz with diamonds, another little necklace with six diamonds underneath. Another diamond necklace with the name of my son Saint on it. There was also a Jacob diamond cross. There were two rings in yellow gold," Kim continued. "I think they robbed me of $5 million. They didn't rob my cash. They took my iPhone 6... and the Blackberry. Then they left, running."

During the heist, Kim told police, the robbers spoke in French. They had possession of the hotel's mobile phone, which didn't stop ringing.

After they left, "I removed the tape from my hands and my mouth. I removed the plastic. I realized they were a bit young because of the way they strapped me," she said, according to MailOnline's translation. "I removed the tape on my legs. I ran to Simone's room. Then I called my sister Kourtney with Simone's phone. Simone called her bodyguard because she was hearing some noise."

After confirming her report, which concluded about an hour later, Kim told cops that she wanted to fly home to her children North, 3, and Saint, 1, who were in the United States and that she had a private plane waiting for her.