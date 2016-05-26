Country music's biggest scandals

Once upon a time, Wynonna Judd said that "failures and successes are necessary for learning." And when it comes to her love life, nothing could be truer. In honor of Wynonna's 52nd birthday on May 30, 2016, we're taking a look back at the biggest scandals in country music -- including a memorable one involving her personal life. Wynonna is at the point now where she can savor her love-life success, as she's married to musician Cactus Moser. But she experienced a devastating failure first: In 2003, she married former bodyguard D.R. Roach. In 2007, scandal erupted when her husband was arrested for sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. She filed for divorce five days later. Keep reading for more country music scandals...

