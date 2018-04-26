Miranda Lambert accused of breaking up new boyfriend's marriage, plus more celeb love life updates for the last week of April 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this week, starting with Miranda Lambert's controversial new relationship: The country singer is reportedly dating Evan Felker of the Turnpike Troubadours, who've served as an opening act on her Livin' Like Hippies tour since February. "They are very much involved," a source told Us Weekly as part of an April 24 report. A second source said that the duo "started spending a lot more time together while on the road" and added that things just "happened" between the musicians while Miranda was still with her ex-boyfriend, Anderson East, and Evan was still married to Staci Nelson, whom he reportedly wed in September 2016 and from whom he's now estranged. (According to an In Touch source, "Miranda would call Evan at 3 a.m. while he was lying in bed with his wife. Staci would always ask why she was calling so late. In the beginning he'd tell Staci, 'This is all for business, babe. This could change our great-grandchildren's live.' Eventually it got to be an every-night thing.") "Staci had no other choice but to file for divorce," said one Us Weekly source, adding that "she was devastated." But another insider painted a different picture of the timeline, claiming that Evan actually filed for divorce first on Feb. 16, 12 days before Staci. RadarOnline caught up with Staci's father, who described his daughter as "heartbroken." When the webloid told him that Miranda allegedly has a reputation for dating married men, he replied, "I don't like to spread rumors, but I'd say you're on the right track," though he was "not able to confirm or deny" that Evan and the country star had an affair. But that's not where the story ends…

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2018