Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have called it quits.

TMZ first broke the news that one of the golden couples of country music actually secretly filed divorce documents some time ago. On July 20, an Oklahoma judge signed off on the papers, officially granting the divorce and, in effect, making both of them single.

In a statement, the couple said, "This is not the future we envisioned and it is with heavy heart that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real family, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

Blake is the one who filed the documents, the website said, adding that the couple had a prenup so the financial arrangements have already been worked out. Over the years the couple has battled rumors of marital strife but has always seemed to shrug them off.

Blake is expected to get the couple's ranch in Oklahoma, while Miranda will get the family home in Nashville; she recently began moving many of her beloved animals out of the farm.

The couple married in May 2011.

"I'm not sunshine and roses," Miranda told Marie Claire last December "Blake's the happiest person on the planet. He pulls me out of my darkness… Literally, everything is the best about being married."

As recently as April, speculation started running rampant that perhaps this couple's marriage was on the rocks after Miranda won four awards at the Academy of Country Music awards and didn't thank her husband during any of the speeches.

Afterward, she raised red flags when she told reporters she didn't really even seen him that day, and she even spoke about it not being an issue when the couple is apart.

"We've passed through the halls a few times, but it's definitely a different way to live and to be in a relationship but I feel like our relationship started on going separate ways and we just made it work and we make sure that our time together really matters," she said, adding, "so when we're apart, it's not really a big deal because we know when we're together, we're really together."

The couple's relationship got off to an inauspicious start. They met in 2005 while performing a duet during the CMT 100 Greatest Duets concert. Blake, at the time, was married, but his heart suddenly belonged only to Miranda.

"I was a married guy, you know, standing up there going, 'Man, this shouldn't be happening,'" he said of the moment during his wife's Behind the Music special on VH1. "Looking back on that, I was falling in love with her right there onstage."

Miranda said, "We had instant chemistry."