Gwyneth Paltrow is engaged, plus more celebrity romance updates this week

Another week, another batch of romance updates! Us Weekly reported on Nov. 21 that Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are engaged. The couple, who have been dating for about three years, have reportedly been talking marriage for about a year now. An insider told the mag, "They both knew it would happen, but it wasn't a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before. There wasn't a rush." Us claims the actress and the producer have already taken engagement photos, but says Gwyneth is waiting to announce the news on Goop, her lifestyle site. A source also told "Entertainment Tonight" that Gwyneth and Brad have actually been engaged for a year. "She's had the ring a long time," the source said. The duo met when Gwyneth appeared on "Glee," which Brad co-created with Ryan Murphy. Brad was previously married to producer Suzanne Bukinik while Gwyneth and Coldplay singer Chris Martin famously ended their marriage by "consciously uncoupling" in 2014. Now keep reading for more celebrity love life updates for the week...

