Is that a wrap?

A new report out says that Meghan Markle has told her bosses at "Suits" that she will not be returning to USA's hit show next season.

Lars Niki / Getty Images

The source claims that she will wrap up finishing filming her role in the next month as season 7 winds down. Then there is much speculation that an engagement will reportedly be announced around the Christmas holiday.

"Meghan loved playing Rachel and feels she owes so much to 'Suits,'" the source explained. "But Harry can't move to Toronto, so she'll have to move eventually if they want to be together."

Rumors have circled the couple for months claiming that the happy couple actually got engaged in August, during Meghan's 36th birthday trip to Botswana. However, there's been speculation that they kept their news secret so as not to overshadow the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

Danny Lawson / PA Images via Getty Images

"Meghan knows she can't really act at the same time as being a princess and is happy to make this career sacrifice," the source told the Daily Star. "She really enjoys her charity work with Unicef and will broaden out her charity commitments when she becomes a full-time royal."

There is also news that the couple are already looking for their first home in the Cotswolds.

Meanwhile, another report claims that figuring out Meghan Markle's new role in the monarchy is already causing conflict within the palace as Queen Elizabeth eases up on some of her responsibilities to make way for the younger royals.

Splash News

"I don't think there is a conflict behind the scenes as far as the main players -- the royals -- are concerned," Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter. "But there probably is a conflict between the people who are organizing them. There's a tendency for people who join the royal households to get a bit of red carpet fever, feel a bit more important than they should do and don't get on with the job properly."

One thing's for sure: We cannot wait to hear the news about a new royal engagement!