Notorious celeb cheating scandals

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

This A-list couple created a media frenzy when they announced plans to divorce in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. Shortly after announcing their separation, reports surfaced that Ben Affleck cheated on Jennifer Garner with their nanny. Jen addressed the claims in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying that the alleged affair had "nothing to with our decision to divorce." Then in July 2017 when Ben went public with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus a few months after he and Jen had actually filed for divorce, multiple outlets reported that he and the "Saturday Night Live" producer had actually started their romance years ago back when both were married to other people. Through it all, Ben and Jen have continued to co-parent their three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Keep reading to see what other famous couples have been rocked by cheating scandals over the years.

