Pamela Anderson, 51, is making bombshell claims about now-ex boyfriend Adil Rami, the 33-year-old French soccer star she dated for the last two years.

Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

In a June 25 Instagram post accompanying a photo of them in happier times -- which she followed with multiple lengthy comments, chronicled below -- the bombshell actress and animal activist accuses the athlete of cheating, lying, manipulation, abuse, being controlling to the point that she cut friends out of her life and more.

"It's hard to accept 💔 The last (more than) 2 years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe ... we were in « big love »? I'm devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ?" she captioned the post.

Pamela added, "But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women's hearts and minds like this - I'm sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial and not be wise enough or able to help myself," she ended the main post.

Son Dylan Jagger Lee commented "love you" on his mom's initial post, and further down, Paris Hilton shared a message of support. "Love you Pam! 😍 You are a beautiful, iconic legend and you deserve the best!"

Pamela continued to reveal more of her heartbreak in the comments of her post, writing of the Olympique de Marseille central defender, "Narcissists don't change. Sociopaths don't change. I will run for my life - I have always fought for truth and justice. - this is my worst nightmare - I was not a very jealous person before I met him. I'm happy to know the truth. But it hurts like hell. 🙏"

Further down, she added, "I'm glad I spoke to his ex," Pamela wrote, referring to French model Sidonie Biemont, with whom Rami has toddler twin sons. "My God. He lied to her about all too. She's also in shock and is very sad. It's the evidence I needed to move on. He can't hurt us more. He warned me that all the tabloids in France are his and his sisters friends? They control all - So my last note is here on Instagram."

But she wasn't done yet. Pamela told fans she believes she'll struggle to heal from the betrayal. "I don't think I'll recover easily from this. I am not a stupid girl. I felt many times his lies, his excuses. But we were together every day - unless I went away to work. This was always hard because he did not trust me? He was very insecure? He wanted me next to him always - or video every location I was?, with who? I learned to accept this as normal. And even found myself asking him the same ridiculous questions?"

She's revealed that she will no longer live in Europe -- where she moved to be with Rami -- after what happened, hinting at abuse. "I will leave France now. He has tried all - He has sent flowers letters - I did not accept. He showed up to my hotel. Security took him away. I have a body guard because he scares me. He has hurt me and threatened me many times."

The "Baywatch" actress and Playboy model shared that friends and loved ones had warned her about Rami, but she didn't listen. "Some knew all along. [Photographer] David Lachapelle told me from the beginning that he was a liar. That he was not to be trusted. He told him to his face and looked at me and said, 'Pamela this is a fling. Don't get your heart involved.' I didn't listen. I was not allowed to see David more after this. He cut my 'crazy' friends one by one out of my life," she claimed.

Francois Mori/AP/Shutterstock

Pamela accused Rami of being a hypocrite. "He should not be the face of protecting women from domestic violence. Or protecting women at all. He did this to improve image- only. He has no respect for any woman but his mother. And he lies to her too - they all lie. It's very painful. I'm so so sad. I will feel my feelings and move on," she wrote in the comments.

But she hasn't moved on yet. "He wanted to marry me? Meet my father. Love me for life? I'm devastated after talking to his ex girlfriend," Pamela lamented. "Poor woman. The mother of his young sons. I never felt good about dating someone with young babies. I wanted to know what happened. - How could he leave them alone? Why were they apart? He wouldn't talk about it. I did all to encourage their reunion. He told me it was impossible. That even if he was not with me they would not be together."

Pamela clearly recently learned they actually were together -- yet Rami's ex, she alleges, didn't know how serious Rami was with Pamela either. "But they were ... I feel worse for her, for them," she wrote in yet another comment. "His family even lies for him. I feel used. Betrayed and hurt. But I should've known better. The jealousy. The physical and emotional torture. It was all a mirror of his own actions," she continued in the comments section.

Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

Pamela wrote that she "did try to leave 10 times." But, she added in the comments, "Every time he chased me to say he'd die without me. He'd go to therapy. He wouldn't hurt me again. He wanted us to live in Malibu one day. I even emailed my friend who owns LA team for him for next year. Like he asked me to."

She can't believe all she did for him, she added in the comments, including how she introduced him to people in her world and her beloved sons. "I introduced him to my good friends - He trained in Malibu with people I admire and trust. I was happy to see him there. He seemed happy around dedicated honest people. Another world. Well we are all in shock. He has disappointed us all. My family. My sons. My friends."

Swan Gallet / WWD / REX/Shutterstock

Pamela's last comment questioned the final days of their relationship. "He asks me to post photos of him on my Instagram? He begged me to do while he was in NY with his guy friends on holiday. While I waited in our house in Marseille," she wrote. "We were to meet in Paris yesterday - we rented a house in Cassis so we could enjoy the beach with my dog and he'd train and prepare for [a] new season."

Neither Rami nor Sidonie have yet commented on Pamela's claims.