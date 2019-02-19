Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have split up after he was allegedly caught getting too cozy with Kylie Jenner's best friend, according to a new report.

In a bombshell report, TMZ claimed that Tristan and Kylie's bff Jordyn Woods "were all over each other" at a house party in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. The pair, TMZ said, was "making out" and said there is little chance of a reconciliation anymore.

"She has had enough," a source said of Khloe.

Tristan, the report said, flew to Los Angeles to be with Khloe and their daughter, True, on Valentine's Day. He then met up with Jordyn on Sunday.

Neither Khloe, Kylie nor Jordyn have commented on the report.

E! News, though, said the basketball star tweeted and later deleted, "FAKE NEWS."

Us Weekly didn't report about the alleged house party tryst, but confirmed on Tuesday that Khloe and Tristan have split.

"They aren't speaking," a source told the mag.

Khloe and Tristan's relationship has hardly been a fairly tale. In fact, they got together more than two years ago while his ex was pregnant with his child. Then, in April 2018, with Khloe just days away from giving birth to their daughter, videos surfaced showing Tristan allegedly cheating on Khloe with multiple women on multiple occasions. There was even video of he and woman entering his hotel together four days before True was born.

Despite the videos — and her family's apparent disapproval — Khloe chose to stay with Tristan. Late last year she said his infidelity was "humiliating and heartbreaking."

In November, a fan tweeted to Khloe that she didn't understand why Tristan would cheat on her.

"I'll never understand either," Khloe commented. "I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn't make mistakes. He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely outweighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all."

Another fan told Khloe at the time that she hopes she finds a different man.

"I appreciate you! I appreciate your opinions. In life we all make mistakes. Some are bigger than others. His mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything," Khloe explained. "I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones."

She continued, "Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to sweet baby True. Only time will tell," Khloe added, "but until then I am living in my happy place with True. She deserves only love and happiness."