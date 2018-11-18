Over the last few weeks, Khloe Kardashian has been forced to relive the drama and trauma of boyfriend Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal -- which she learned about just days before giving birth to their daughter, True, in April -- as events following his infidelity finally air on her family's E! reality show.

Now, hours before the birth episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" airs on Nov. 18, Khloe has taken to social media to tell fans why she still wanted Tristan in the delivery room, why she didn't dump him, how she's managed to stay resilient, that she believes the pro basketball player has "grown" from his mistakes and more.

Khloe posted an Instagram teaser clip from the show in which she explains of True's birth, "This is something that I've waited for my entire life. I don't want to take away anything from this moment and I have always been a believer of 'don't make permanent decisions off temporary emotions.' And you know what? Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time. I want to experience this magical moment, an I want this for me and my daughter -- and for him, at the end of the day."

She then responded to many, many fans' comments in the comments section of her Instagram post all day long. "I'll never understand either," Khloe wrote in reply to one fan who posted a note lamenting that Tristan ever cheated on Khloe. "I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn't make mistakes. He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely outweighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all."

When another fan commented, "Strong... but hope u find a better man," Khloe responded with grace. "I appreciate you! I appreciate your opinions. In life we all make mistakes. Some are bigger than others. His mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything," Khloe explained. "I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones."

She continued, "Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to sweet baby True. Only time will tell," Khloe added, "but until then I am living in my happy place with True. She deserves only love and happiness."

When another fan told Khloe that inviting Tristan to witness true's birth was a "very mature way of thinking," Khloe responded with another lengthy comment: "My biggest fear was to be selfish and emotional (all understandable under these circumstances) during this time. I had to have a lot of talks within myself to keep calm. I want True to look back at her baby photo albums and see love and complete bliss. She deserved to have her family in the room while she took her first breath! I'm proud at how I found the strength to do everything for True even before I met her."

Khloe also threw some subtle shade at the father of her child.

On her Instagram Story, she posted other clips from the birth episode and added small comments making it clear that she supported sister Kim Kardashian West, who was incredibly angry with Tristan.

While speaking to sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kim referenced the 2015 "Fight of the Century" between two famous boxers, implying she wanted to battle Tristan: "I was like, this will be like Mayweather and Pacquiao. And I am Mayweather. So are you ready?"

Atop another clip on Khloe's Instagram story -- in which Kim pantomimes slitting Tristan's throat while standing behind him in the delivery room -- Khloe wrote (using one of Kim's nicknames), "Keeks I love you!!!" and "I love getting to see moments that I missed in real time." Khloe also wrote, "Get him Keeks."

In a final clip on her Instagram Story, Khloe wrote, "I truly can't believe how insane all of this was! I'm getting anxiety just watching these teasers."