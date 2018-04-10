Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend and father of her unborn baby, Tristan Thompson, is in hot water after he was caught on camera on several occasions cozying up to other women.

The most recent transgression appears to have taken place this past weekend, all while Khloe is weeks (or days) away from giving birth.

The first video published by the Daily Mail on Tuesday showed the NBA star appearing to kiss a woman at PH-D Lounge at a New York City rooftop bar. The video was apparently taken on April 7. TMZ later posted video of Tristan in what appeared to be the same outfit arriving to his hotel in the early morning hours of April 8. That woman was with him.

She was later seen leaving the hotel with an overnight bag in hand.

TMZ also published another video of Tristan, and this one is potentially more damning. In that video, Tristan can clearly be seen making out with one woman while another puts her hand on his crotch. That second woman can also clearly be seen grabbing Tristan's head and bringing it to her breasts. He then moved his head back and forth.

The website said it was recorded on October 7, 2017 at a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C., when Khloe was three months pregnant.

Khloe is due to have her first child, a girl, any day now.

You'll recall that Tristan welcomed a son with his ex girlfriend in December 2016 while he was dating Khloe.