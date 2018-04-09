Khloe Kardashian may be in labor in Cleveland right now, but emphasis is on "may."

TMZ reported on April 9 that it has "been getting tips" that the reality TV star is in labor, but it stopped short of saying the she was was in fact in labor. There are other reports that say she's more likely due next week.

However, there is a foundation to believe that she could be in labor now.

On Monday, Khloe shared an image of her and her beau Tristan Thompson kissing. "We are ready whenever you are little mama," she captioned the snap.

Also, there is speculation that Kylie's OB/GYN, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, is in Cleveland, where Khloe plans to have the baby. Over the weekend, the LA-based doctor shared an image of her at a hospital somewhere, but she cryptically blurred out the name.

"I have the best job in the world.... #mysaturdaynight #lovemypatients #allbymyself #doctorswhotravel," she captioned the image. She also said, "It's never ending but I love my job."

These all could just be coincidences, but maybe they're not.

One potential hiccup: Tristan and his Cleveland Cavaliers team play in New York City on April 9. As of now, he hasn't been ruled out of the game.

On the March 4 season finale of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Khloe and Tristan revealed that they were having a girl.

She later tweeted the news, too. "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess," she wrote.

Khloe said she and Tristan don't have a name picked out yet. The name, though, will likely start with the letter "T," she said on Twitter.