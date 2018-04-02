Baby got back? Khloe Kardashian certainly hopes so.

Last week on her subscription-based website, Khloe spoke about traits that she wants her and Tristan Thompson's daughter to inherit. On Monday, she opened up about a few more.

"I want my baby to inherit my Butt. Both big booties, lol…well mine before pregnancy!," she wrote.

Clint Brewer / Splash News

Khloe, of course, has never shied away from speaking about her booty, even celebrating the fact that many think it's large.

In addition to that physical trait, the reality TV star said she wants her little one to have her "business savvy" but Tristan's spending habits.

"I often think about what she'll look like and what her little personality will be like. She'll be the perfect mix of me and Tristan — which is such a crazy thought, LOL," Khloe said last week, adding that she hopes the girl will have Tristan's "IQ and my street smarts."

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Klutch Sports G

Although multiple reports indicated months ago that Khloe was expecting a boy, the reality TV star revealed on the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" finale on March 4 that she and her NBA beau are having a daughter.

She later tweeted the news too. "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess," she wrote, referencing her newborn nieces. Khloe said she and Tristan don't have a name picked out yet (they had a name ready to go if it was a boy though!), but revealed it will likely start with the letter "T" or, perhaps, a "K," she wrote on Twitter.

Khloe's exact due date isn't known, but most estimate that she'll give birth in early-to-mid April. In other words, it could be any day now.