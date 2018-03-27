Khloe Kardashian dishes on who she hopes her baby will take after, plus more news

Khloe Kardashian on what she hopes her daughter will inherit from each parent

Expectant mom Khloe Kardashian is spending the last weeks of her pregnancy dreaming about which traits her daughter will inherit from her and which ones the little girl will inherit from her dad, Tristan Thompson. "I can't wait to meet my baby girl!" Khloe gushes in a new post on her app this week. "I often think about what she'll look like and what her little personality will be like. She'll be the perfect mix of me and Tristan — which is such a crazy thought, LOL." She goes on to write that she'd love to see the baby take after her jeans designing mom when it comes to fashion, patience and a work ethic and after her basketball-playing dad when it comes to skills as an athlete and dancer. "I want maybe TT's IQ and my street smarts," Khloe muses. As for looks? "We are both charming but TT is pretty cute!" she writes. Khloe is currently awaiting the arrival of her little girl in Tristan's homebase of Cleveland.

RELATED: Celebs expecting babies in 2018