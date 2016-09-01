35 times Beyonce slayed the fashion game

Beyonce is the queen of fashion statements! To celebrate her 35th birthday on Sept. 4, 2016, Wonderwall.com is bringing you 35 of our favorite Bey looks... starting with the feathered and minty fresh Francesco Scognamiglio gown she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26. Beyonce hit the white carpet looking like an angel. The dress was one of her best nude and sparkly styles in ages, but there are so many more we adore. Keep reading...

