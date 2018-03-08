Pamela Anderson has broken her silence regarding her son's fight with Tommy Lee, and she's standing firmly behind her child. In fact, the "Baywatch" star says her ex deserved to be punched.

In a lengthy statement to TMZ, Pam said, "I have complete faith in Brandon and his team to resolve this unfortunate and sad situation regarding his father. I pray Tommy gets the help he needs."

Tommy's actions, she wrote, "are desperate and humiliating -- He is a disaster spinning out of control. And he is not acting like a father. But this is nothing new."

The Motley Crue rocker has said he wants to press charges against 21-year-old Brandon, alleging that his own flesh and blood assaulted him and knocked him unconscious earlier in the week. According to reports, Brandon has said it was Tommy who lunged at him, and he was only protecting himself.

"[Tommy] blaming his son or us for anything is delusional. We have all tried to protect him and help him for too long. Hoping he'd look after himself better," Pamela said. "I do not like to comment about this. But feel like it's necessary because of Tommy's 'Trump style' no thought out rampage on twitter and IG? This matter is ideally between just a father and a son -- And rehab if the stars align."

Pam vowed to never speak to Tommy unless he is sober, which she claims he's not.

"I stand beside my son who acted out of self-defense and was scared for his life," she continued. "Nobody understands the lifetime of disappointment this man has brought our family. Consistently the centre of sadness, drama and confusion. Jealous of his son's talent and beauty from the day they were born. He is sick. The definition of narcissist/sociopath."

Pam then took shots at Tommy's new fiancée, Brittany Furlan -- "His fiancé keeps him drunk -- this is what he wants -- someone to behave badly with. It's terrible," she said -- and praised Brandon.

Brandon, she said, "is happy and content that I am safe and loved where I am at -- He has invaluable support and has everything under control. His heart amazes me. He still does not want to see his dad in Jail."

"Brandon has risked everything to save his father. He takes his career very seriously. He does not touch alcohol or drugs -- (he understands his genetics) and is an example to many. He is a tremendous talent that will show the world But he has put all on hold for dealing with this," Pam said. "His family -- his brother and our family is his priority. Believe me, he punched him in the nose for all of us who he has hurt -- Now Tommy feels humiliated -- and is attempting to destroy his own son."

She ended her statement, writing, "This is the Devil -- This is the disease of alcoholism."