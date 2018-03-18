Celebs expecting babies in 2018

Few things are as exciting as welcoming a new member to your family. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at which celebs are expecting babies in 2018... starting with this gorgeous duo! The Rock is cookin' up another baby! Dwayne Johnson announced on Dec. 11 that girlfriend Lauren Hashian was pregnant with their second child, who's due to arrive in the spring of 2018. The couple's toddler daughter, Jasmine, helped share the happy news on Instagram: She posed in front of a Christmas tree with a sign that read, "It's a girl! Can't wait to be a big sister!!! And finally be the boss!" The Rock is also dad to daughter Simone, 16, with ex-wife and manager Dany Garcia. "Once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn't have it any other way," he added on Instagram along with the hashtags #ItsAGirl, #GratefulMan and #TequilaTime. Keep reading to find out who else has a bun in the oven...

RELATED: Celebs and their cute kids in 2017