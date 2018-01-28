Since formally announcing her pregnancy on Instagram on Dec. 20, Khloe Kardashian has been open and excited about her first born. On Saturday Jan. 27, she shared more about the changes she's experiencing on Twitter, gushing about her baby kicking.

"Kick kick kick," she wrote, with a series of baby and lip emojis. "Exciting."

She went on to explain, "At first it's an interesting feeling. You're not really sure what you're feeling. At least I wasn't." While this is not the first time she's experienced her baby kicking, she wrote that they were now getting "more frequent and stronger."

She told her followers that the feeling is so fantastic, that it's something she looks forward to happening and it makes her feel lucky. She explained that she considers the kicks a blessing from God.

Her fans responded quickly with how happy they were for her and one told her, "Wait until baby starts constantly moving making weird shapes out of your belly lol."

"Oh my goodness I swear that was happening last night LOL it's strange but in a beautiful way," Khloe replied.

Khloe also shared information on her due date, saying that on Tuesday, Jan. 30, she will be seven months along and that she is due in April.

One thing she didn't share was the baby's name, since there's nothing yet to share. "No names that I love yet. I think this is the hardest part LOL," she tweeted. However she did reveal that Tristan Jr. is being considered.

She wrapped up the Q&A by telling her fans, "So many changes but everything is so exciting! I'm really anxious to meet the baby."

But while the 33-year-old is over the moon for her first born, she listened to advice from fans about prioritizing her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, to which she replied, "He will always be my first baby."