Welcome to the world, True Thompson.

On Monday, April 16, four days after giving birth, Khloe Kardashian announced on Instagram that she's named her daughter True.

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," she captioned a snap of the pink-themed nursery. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

She had previously tweeted that her little princess' name would likely start with the letter "T."

The news comes at a fairly tumultuous time for the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star. Just two days before giving birth to True at a Cleveland hospital, videos emerged of Khloe's baby's daddy, Tristan Thompson, cheating on her with several other women. He's been since linked to five women.

According to People magazine, Khloe isn't really angry with Tristan over the alleged infidelity anymore.

"She's so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn't even mad at Tristan right now," a source told the publication. "She's basically already forgiven him. She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about 'cheating' and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn't lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on."

Khloe has yet to show the world what her daughter looks like, but her sister Kim Kardashian West assured her 59 million Twitter followers that the little one is "gorgeous."

"I'm so happy for you!," she tweeted to Khloe on April 13, a day after the birth. "Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can't wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I'm so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL."

She then added, "You guys she's so gorgeous!!!!!"