Welcome to motherhood, Khloe Kardashian.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star welcomed a girl on April 12 in Cleveland, according to TMZ.

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WEN

It's the first child for Khloe, 33, and the second for NBA star Tristan Thompson, 27, who has a 1-year-old son, Prince, with an ex-girlfriend. The birth comes just days after video surfaced of Tristan cheating on Khloe with multiple women -- the most recent of which was on April 7.

TMZ said the birth came around 4 AM on Thursday, April 12, just a few hours after Tristan wrapped up a basketball game in Cleveland. The NBA star was reportedly on hand for the birth. The site said her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West were there during the birth, as was her mom Kris Jenner and her BFF Malika Haqq.

No other details, including the name of the newborn, are known.

Khloe revealed the child's gender on the March 4 episode of her family's reality show. She later said on Twitter, "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with [my sister Kim's daughter] Chicago and [my sister Kylie's daughter] Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess."

Khloe's pregnancy was first reported in September 2017. She confirmed the news late last year on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white image of her and Tristan, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, holding her belly.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along," she captioned the image. "He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!

She then praised Tristan, unaware of the cheating videos that would surface while she was nine months pregnant.

"Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!," she wrote. "You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Klutch Sports G

Prior to the cheating scandal, marriage seemed to be in the cards for these two. While speaking to Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year, Khloe said she "hopes" she and Tristan will marry, but added that they were "not in any rush for that."

"As you know I've rushed quite a few things before," she said, referring to her 2009 wedding to Lamar Odom, whom she'd met just a month before they got married. "Right now, I'm so loving the place I'm in and very happy with how things are going. We talk about it for sure. What's meant to be will be."