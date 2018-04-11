As expected, Khloe Kardashian was livid when she saw video of her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, cheating on her with multiple women. In fact, she "went ballistic."

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is due to give birth any day now.

Getty Images for Klutch Sports G

A source told the New York Post's Page Six that Khloe "was devastated when she saw the pictures of Tristan with that girl. She went absolutely ballistic at him. She is not only hurt, she is humiliated and worried for their child. How could he do this, and so publicly, when their baby daughter could arrive within a week?"

Not only is Khloe extremely upset, so is her famous family, who TMZ said was "in the dark" until videos were published on Tuesday, which show him getting up close and personal with multiple women, all while Khloe was pregnant with his child.

Instagram

The first video published by the Daily Mail on April 10 showed the NBA star appearing to kiss a woman at PH-D Lounge at a New York City rooftop bar. The video was apparently taken on April 7. TMZ later posted video of Tristan in what appeared to be the same outfit arriving to his hotel in the early morning hours of April 8. That same woman was with him. Multiple media outlets have identified the woman as an Instagram model who works as a bartender at a strip club.

"Apparently Tristan and [the woman] spent a lot of time together over the weekend," a source told Page Six.

Tristan was in New York as his Cleveland Cavaliers were there facing the New York Knicks.

On Tuesday, TMZ also published another video of Tristan, and it was even more damning. In that video, Tristan can clearly be seen making out with one woman while another puts her hand on his crotch. The second woman can also clearly be seen grabbing Tristan's head and bringing it to her breasts. He then moved his head back and forth. The website said it was recorded on October 7, 2017 at a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C., when Khloe was three months pregnant.

Photographer Group / Splash News

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has yet to respond to the video, but Khloe's longtime friend Khadijah Haqq McCray appeared to take a subtle shot at Tristan on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a message that simply said, "The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother."

👊🏾 A post shared by Khadijah Haqq McCray (@foreverkhadijah) on Apr 10, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

A family source told Page Six that some of the family isn't shocked by the video.

"The truth is that he has a bad reputation, they had warned Khloé about him, he's done this before. But she didn't want to hear it, she loves him," the source said.

You'll recall that Tristan welcomed a son with his ex girlfriend in December 2016 while he was dating Khloe. Some media outlets said he left his ex for Khloe after they were set up on a blind date.

Splash News

Meanwhile, the Kar-Jenner family has flown to Cleveland to support the heavily-pregnant reality TV star, and to potentially be there for the birth.

The baby may not be far off, either. On April 11, TMZ reported that Khloe is "having early contractions." The site claimed that Kris Jenner flew out Wednesday morning, and Kim, along with other family members and friends, are scheduled to fly out Thursday and Friday.

Tristan, for what it's worth, is also back in Cleveland. The Cavaliers play a game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.