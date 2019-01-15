Kim Kardashian West called sister Khloe Kardashian an "idiot" on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Jan. 14. But she was actually trying to pay her sibling a compliment (we think).

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

The diss happened while their sister Kourtney Kardashian -- in her first appearance on the show -- was playing the "Plead the Fifth" game with their host, who brought up the devastating cheating scandal that a pregnant Khloe faced last April after learning that the NBA star father of her daughter, True, had been unfaithful.

"If you were Khloe, would you have stayed with Tristan [Thompson]?" Andy asked Kourtney.

Khloe instantly commented, "Oooooh, good one!" while Kim chimed in, "That's a good one." Kourtney took her sweet time and thought about it, prompting Kim to order her to "Speed it up, here!" and Khloe to shout, "Just answer the question!"

"I don't know," Kourtney said before ultimately deciding, "I think I would." Her response drew mixed reactions.

"Really?" Andy asked. "Wow," Khloe said. "Well, you stuck with Scott [Disick] though a lot," Kim told her sister, referring to the father of Kourtney's three kids who long battled addiction demons as well as repeated cheating scandals before they finally split in 2015 after nine on-and-off years as a couple.

Kourtney explained, "I think that when you have a family, like, you do everything you can for your family."

Kim then jumped in, telling Khloe, who nodded along, "And I will say, well, not I will say 'cause I don't, like, I'm not in your shoes, but from seeing everything that happened, it's so easy and quick to be like, 'Oh my God, leave him, leave him!'"

She then added, "It's so much harder to stay and have the whole public think that you're an idiot for staying."

Thankfully, Khloe -- who has been unapologetic about staying with Tristan despite what he did to her and their family -- was able to laugh it off.

Andy also asked Kourtney, "Who was your least favorite of Kim's exes?" to which she replied, "Kris Humphries," referring to the former NBA star Kim left after 72 days of marriage. Khloe said she agreed "completely."

When Andy asked Kourtney, "Which of your sisters do you think is the least exciting to look at" -- a reference to a statement Kim made about Kourtney being the "least interesting to look at" on an explosive episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2018 -- Kourtney opted to "plead to fifth" only because it meant that she could choose one of her sisters to answer a question. (She picked Kim.)

Andy asked Kim about two stars with whom she's had major beef: "Who would you rather be stuck in an elevator with: Taylor Swift or Drake?" Kim instantly answered, "Taylor."

On the same episode of Bravo's "WWHL" while playing "Squash that Beef," Kim also said that when it comes to her headline-making feud with Taylor that erupted in 2017, she's "over it." Though she admits she and Taylor haven't spoken about what happened, she added, "I feel like we've all moved on."