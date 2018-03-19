Aubrey O'Day had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. six years ago, according to two sensational new reports.

Rex USA

On March 19, blogger Perez Hilton published the bombshell story alleging that the president's son had a relationship with the singer and reality TV personality after she appeared on "The Celebrity Apprentice" in 2012. Aubrey, Perez claims, only entered the relationship because Don Jr. had told her that he and his wife were separating.

Last week, Don Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage.

MediaPunch Inc / Rex USA

"Don Jr. was very aggressive, pursuing [Aubrey], telling her he loved her and that he wanted to be with her," a source told the blogger.

The story claims Don and Vanessa nearly split years ago because of the former Danity Kane singer.

Splash News

A few hours after Perez's story hit the Internet, the New York Post published a similar report. The Post's sources say Vanessa was devastated when Don told her that he planned to leave her for Aubrey.

Vanessa was pregnant with their fourth child, Tristan, around that time.

"I think his marriage to Vanessa was over long before Aubrey came along," a source told Page Six, adding that Don Jr.'s family "pressured" him into staying in the marriage. In fact, one source said President Donald Trump told his son to "knock it off."

The Post indicted that Aubrey was truly in love with Don Jr., and he was smitten with her.

Interestingly, on election night 2016, Aubrey tweeted, "I'm embarrassed to be an American." After someone pointed out that she was on Trump's reality TV show, she said, "No. my story I didn't tell is worth millions now … this doesn't hurt me, it hurts America."