Colin Firth and his wife of 22 years, Livia Giuggioli, have parted ways.

"Colin and Livia Firth have separated," their reps tell E! News in a joint statement on Friday. "They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

The "Love Actually" star and Livia, an Italian film producer, married in 1997 and share two children, Luca Firth, 18, and Matteo Firth, 16.

Colin and Livia's split comes less than two years after she admitted to having an affair with a man who became an alleged stalker.

"A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited," a rep said in March 2018. "Subsequently, Mr Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented. As a consequence of his stalking, threats and refusal to desist, the legal complaint was lodged with the Italian authorities."

The rep, at the time, said the duo never spoke about the affair for "obvious reasons."

The man, Marco Brancaccia, denied the stalking allegations.