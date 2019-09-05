Wendy Williams was the hot topic of the day when she sat down with "The View" and got grilled on her ever-dramatic personal life.

The women of "The View" didn't waste any time, asking the host of "The Wendy Williams Show" about her split with husband Kevin Hunter, who reportedly fathered a child with a mistress.

"Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole 'nother topic," Wendy said. "A baby. I'm not changing Pampers, I wanna be pampered! I learned from my mother how to make lemons into lemonade ... what am I supposed to do, stay in the house and cry all day?"

Wendy has acknowledged that Kevin fathered another child, but she has refrained from bashing him in public, largely because of their 19-year-old son, Kevin Jr.

"It's not just about young Kevin," she said. "Kevin's not a bad man, big Kev, he's not a bad man, you just can't throw away 25 years and then start talking recklessly about the other person. What does that say about you? I chose him and he chose me. That's the way it is."

The talk show host said she severed ties with her husband, and former executive producer of her show, the minute she found out about the love child.

"You do this, you're out!" she said, but later softened, "Kevin will always be my family, no matter what and that's that. Life moves on."

Since then, she's been dating, but said she hopes to be married again.

Since her split, Wendy has found herself in somewhat unfamiliar territory, one in which she's the one being talked about, not the other way around.

"My thing about celebrity culture is, this is what I love, I've done this for over three decades, why am I gonna stop?" she said. "I didn't create this, I'm just swimming with the sharks. I don't like being talked about, but it's a necessary thing. It's a dance. I do mind it, but I also am not gonna soften when I come back. Everybody's fair game."

Wendy's show returns to the air on Sept. 16.