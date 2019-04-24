Two weeks ago, talk-show host Wendy Williams filed for divorce, letting the world know that in the wake of a cheating scandal, she was done with her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter.

Now a new report reveals how else the star of "The Wendy Williams Show" is cutting ties with the man who also served as her manager, business partner and the executive producer of her show.

According to TMZ, Wendy, 54, started extricating Kevin, 46 -- who's been accused of fathering a baby with his alleged mistress, masseuse Sharina Hudson, following years of alleged infidelity -- from her life even before she filed to legally end their marriage.

A few weeks ago, Wendy signed a lease on a new home in New York City -- and she's already paid the rent for an entire year, TMZ reports.

It's unclear what will happen to the marital home Wendy and Kevin shared in New Jersey. A moving truck was spotted at the house over Easter weekend. Kevin was seen moving out boxes, according to a report and photos published by DailyMail.com.

Wendy has also hired a team of people to make sure her finances are secure, sources close to the star told TMZ. So far, they've helped her cut Kevin off from her money, separated their funds and created new accounts, the site adds.

Wendy's cut ties with Kevin as her manager and executive producer and is now looking for new people to fill those roles, reports TMZ.

It remains to be seen if Kevin will receive any severance or other compensation now that he's no longer working on Wendy's TV show. According to TMZ, "execs fully expect he'll insist on some kind of exit package."

On the April 15 episode of her show, Wendy -- who's been open about her sobriety struggles amid all the turmoil in her personal life in recent months -- talked about her new life post-Kevin.

"I'm moving out of [my] sober house in just a few days... it'll be Wendy on her own," she told her cheering audience. "I have to tell you, you know I've been dealing with issues with addition, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son [Kevin Jr., 18]."

She added, "Addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head-on, has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life. I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger and faster than ever."