Wendy Williams is divorcing her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter.

The split comes amid much drama in her life, including unconfirmed rumors of infidelity on Kevin's part.

Johnny Nunez / WireImage

The beloved talk show host's attorney confirmed the divorce filing to Page Six on Thursday. A separate source said Wendy filed the paperwork in Essex County, New Jersey, and served Hunter with divorce papers at 6:30 a.m.

"The Wendy Williams Show" host had been pictured lately without her wedding ring, but had previously fended off reports of marital turmoil.

Speaking of Kevin on the March 4 episode of her daytime show, she said, "He is my best friend, my lover. He's all this and he's all that. I'm still very much in love with my husband."

She then pointed to her wedding ring and added, "Don't ask me about mine -- it ain't going anywhere, not in this lifetime."

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

It hasn't been easy sledding for Wendy of late. Last month she opened up about her struggle with addiction on "The Wendy Williams Show," telling her fans that she's been living in a sober house.

Wendy said only Kevin knew what she was doing.

"Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here," she shared.

WireImage

On April 1, Page Six noted that Wendy was near the breaking point in her marriage and was "exploring what a separation would look like."

What's next is unknown, but it won't be easy: Kevin is Wendy's long-time manager and they are also partners in Wendy Williams Productions, the company that produces her eponymous daytime show.

"There is a discussion about what happens now -- everyone is asking, 'How can they possibly stay together?' Wendy still loves Kevin, but her health is at stake," a source told Page Six. "They are so tangled up together in business, so they are carefully looking at what a separation could entail. It will be difficult."

Wendy and Kevin share a 19-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr.