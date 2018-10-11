Life in Pictures

Jennifer Garner's life in pictures

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 36

Jennifer Garner has had an illustrious career in Hollywood spanning nearly two decades. In honor of her latest project, "Camping," which debuts on HBO on Oct. 14, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at her life in photographs. Keep reading to take a stroll down memory lane!

RELATED: Cher's life in pictures

Up NextFit & Fabulous
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 36

Jennifer Garner has had an illustrious career in Hollywood spanning nearly two decades. In honor of her latest project, "Camping," which debuts on HBO on Oct. 14, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at her life in photographs. Keep reading to take a stroll down memory lane!

RELATED: Cher's life in pictures

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries