Ben Affleck took a big step on Aug. 22 and entered rehab again. With estranged wife Jennifer Garner behind the wheel, reports reveal he traveled to The Canyon at Peace Park, a world-class addiction treatment center in Malibu, stopping at a Jack in the Box drive-thru before he checked in.

But Ben will soon be treated to much better fare now that he's seeking help for his alcohol issues at the luxe facility, as The Canyon is no ordinary rehab. It has a private chef on staff who was trained at Le Cordon Bleu and the California School of Culinary Arts and now prepares organic, non-GMO meals for its clientele, as well as a slew of other incredible amenities as patients work on their recovery.

While a staff of experts, counselors, therapists and doctors provide detox and long-term live-in treatment to patients, the facility -- which is located on 240 acres in the Santa Monica Mountains and, according to RehabReviews.com, costs $58,000 for a 30-day stay -- supplements patients' recovery programs by offering "holistic options including equine therapy, yoga and massage therapy," its website reveals, as well as "adventure therapy including a ropes course, climbing tower and hiking trips."

The Canyon also features a therapeutic sweat lodge as well as a unique and beautiful structure nestled into the mountains called the meditation dome. "The symbolism of the meditation dome is to be inclusive," The Canyon SEO Kathleen Bigsby explains in a video that appears on the center's website as well as YouTube. "There is the Star of David, the Christian cross, Buddhist symbols, and we have Toltec wisdom represented."

The video also shows off the beautiful grounds of the center, which RehabReviews.com reports is centered around two eight-bed facilities (one for men, one for women). "The Dali Lama, his holiness, blessed this property years ago," the CEO adds.

As patients develop a treatment program, many "opt for quiet time spent reflecting on the beach," The Canyon's website explains. The center also encourages some clients to explore what it calls its "Path to Recovery Nature Trail," which "follows a stream through evergreen oaks that reach heights of 82 feet and live for over 250 years." Along the path, patients will find "plaques honoring each of the 12 steps, as well as key tenets of alternative recovery models such as SMART Recovery and Refuge Recovery," the center's website explains.

In addition to shared and private rooms in a home-like setting, the facility has its own gym with a weight room, a saltwater pool and a spa. It offers "yoga classes and massage therapy, along with daily meditation and reflection time," its website confirms.

The Canyon has treated other celebrities including Amanda Bynes and Charlie Sheen's ex-wife Brooke Mueller, The Blast reports.