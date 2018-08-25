Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have come to an agreement that the final settlement of their divorce case will be filed with the court once Ben is out of rehab, TMZ has learned.

From sources connected with the couple, TMZ is reporting that Jen and Ben have agreed upon a property settlement, which has been a complex and arduous task due to the fortune that needed to divided. TMZ also reports that there was no prenuptial agreement and that their earnings over the 12-year marriage went into the pot.

The famous parents will also share joint custody of their three children. Although, TMZ points out, what is a little odd, is that the settlement doesn't define how much custodial time both Jen and Ben will receive. TMZ added that they have co-parented so successfully thus far that rather than follow a set formula, they'll continue to shift custody back and forth based on their Hollywood work schedules.

There is one caveat, however: Affleck's drinking. As one source tells TMZ, the "Justice League" star has fallen off the wagon over the last 18 months, momentarily regaining sobriety only to mess up again. This is of course a major issue with children involved, as it puts them at risk. Moreover, this is something that the famous mom and dad have been mulling over for months.

And while the settlement is complete, sobriety issues are preventing it from being signed. When Ben has finished rehab and is clean and sober, it will be inked, sealed and sent to the judge, bringing the divorce to finality.

TMZ added that they were told that the possibility of a reconciliation between the two is not on the table and has not been for a while now.